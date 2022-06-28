Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell facing up to 65 years in prison

GHISLAINE MAXWELL IS facing up to 65 years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Jeffrey Epstein.

The 60-year-old, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to the disgraced financier’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Victims of Maxwell are set to tell the court in the Southern District of New York of her “relentless and insatiable drive to meet the sexual needs of Epstein” and their “retraumatisation” over having to give evidence during the trial.

The socialite was convicted in December last year of sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She was also found guilty of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell’s defence attorneys sought a delay to sentencing proceedings through a motion filed on Saturday, in which they said she had been placed on “suicide watch” and was “not permitted to possess and review legal documents”.

Her attorneys had also previously moved for a retrial after it emerged one of the jurors in her trial had failed to disclose he was a victim of sexual abuse, but her conviction was upheld.

Despite not being part of the indictment, the victim impact statement of Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is due to be read to the court where she says Maxwell “opened the door to hell”.

Andrew has always strenuously denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

Other accusers, Annie Farmer and Kate, have been told their statements can be orally read to the court, whereas five others were told they could only submit them in a written format.

In their sentencing submissions, prosecutors urged Judge Alison Nathan to impose a sentence of between 30 and 55 years for Maxwell’s crimes.

The statutory maximum term Maxwell can serve in total is 65 years.

Throughout the trial, the court heard how she imposed a “culture of silence… by design” at Epstein’s properties, where staff were told to “see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing”.

One of Maxwell’s accusers, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane”, told jurors that as well as luring her to an orgy at the age of 14, the defendant and Epstein would fondle each other and giggle in front of her.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

Maxwell, who has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July 2020, will be sentenced laster this morning.