Man returned to prison after questioning in relation to disappearance of woman in County Louth

A PRISONER WHO was arrested by gardaí in connection with the disappearance of Giedre Raguckaite has been returned to prison after gardaí completed their questioning of the man.

A garda spokesperson said that the man has not been charged and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Giedre Raguckaite, a Lithuanian national, went missing from Dundalk, County Louth over three years ago.

She was last seen entering a house in Laytown in Co Meath accompanied by two men on the night of 29 May 2018.

Since then, there have been no sightings or contact from Giedre.

Sources have told The Journal that gardai believe she was intoxicated at the time and there was an effort by two men to sober her up in the house. However Giedre died, and her body was taken from the house and hidden.

Earlier on the evening she disappeared, Giedre had made contact with a relative and at approximately 6.30pm she called her father in Lithuania. She told him that she was out socialising after being either in a pub or hotel earlier.

Gardaí believe that she was in the Dundalk area until approximately 8pm.

Giedre had moved from England to look for work – she had no relatives in Ireland. Her mother was predeceased and her father lived in Lithuania. Her two sisters live in Europe.

Investigators have worked closely with police forces across Europe including Interpol, PSNI, constabularies and other agencies in the UK as well as Lithuanian law enforcement agencies.