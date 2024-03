LAST WEEK, THE city of Waterford honoured Irish singer-songwriter Gilbert O’Sullivan by awarding him the freedom of the city.

The now 77-year-old shot to stardom in the 1970s, recording six UK number one hits, and putting out 16 top 40 records.

Advertisement

O’Sullivan, who was born Raymond Edward O’Sullivan, chose his stage name as an homage to the theatre-making duo Gilbert & Sullivan who together produced many iconic works of the stage, including Pirates of Penzance and HMS Pinafore.

But do you know them well enough to be able to tell their lyrics apart? Find out with this quiz.

"To think that only yesterday/ I was cheerful, bright and gay/ Looking forward to - who wouldn't do? - the role I was about to play" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "For in spite of all temptations/ To belong to other nations/ He remains an Englishman" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "I mean to rule the earth, as he the sky/ We really know our worth, the sun and I" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "You must lie upon the daisies/ And discourse in novel phrases" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "Am I being a good boy?/ Am I your pride and joy?/ Mother please, if you please, say I am" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "I don't think the registrar will be very pleased/ When we show up an hour late like two frozen peas" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "Three little maids who, all unwary/ Come from a ladies' seminary/ Freed from its genius tutelary/ Three little maids from school" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "Now, up in Bradford a chap named Radford/ While taking part in a local play/ Was intercepted and then suspected/ Of going ooh-wakka-doo-wakka-day" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan "We are the champions, we are the few/ We stick together all the way through/ We don't like people telling us off/ Hand on your mouth boy when you cough" Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan 'The world is but a broken toy/ Its pleasures hollow, false its joy' Alamy Gilbert and Sullivan Gilbert O'Sullivan Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Gilbert expert You sure know your Gilbert from your Gilbert. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Gilbert fan An impressive store of Gilbert knowledge. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Just Gil The wolf is at old Gil's door. Share your result: Share