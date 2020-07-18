Boy due in court after girl assaulted in Dublin

A BOY IS due in court this morning charged with assaulting a girl in Dublin yesterday.

The attack happened on Muskerry Road in Ballyfermot yesterday morning.

The girl was injured and has been taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The boy was arrested at the scene and detained at Clondalkin garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was released from the detention late last night and charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at around 10.30am.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.