Dublin: 6°C Monday 14 February 2022
Girl admits robbing service station with duct tape gun

The incident happened at an Applegreen service station on Parnell Road in Dublin 12.

By Tom Tuite Monday 14 Feb 2022, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5682895
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A 17-YEAR-old Dublin girl has pleaded guilty to carrying out an armed raid at a service station while brandishing an imitation gun made from duct tape.

The girl, who cannot be named because she is a minor, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court.

She was charged with robbery of the Applegreen service station on Parnell Road, Dublin 12 of €179 in cash as well as €73 worth of cigarette papers on a date in January last year.

The teen faces an additional charge for producing an implement covered in black duct tape, shaped to look like a firearm, during the raid.

The second charge is contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

The court heard she was aged 16 at the time and acted as an accomplice to an adult male accomplice who was also armed.

Judge Brendan Toale adjourned sentencing the girl for gardai to obtain victim impact statements from two shop workers.

The girl, accompanied to court by her mother, had no prior criminal convictions.

The judge described a pre-sentence probation report as “reasonably positive”.

Earlier, Detective Garda Eoin Hickey told the court the girl “made no reply to charge after caution”. There was no objection to bail. She met gardai at Crumlin station by appointment to get charged.

The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended the girl should face trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has more sentencing powers unless she pleaded guilty in the Children’s Court.

The stolen property was recovered.

She cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states news reports must not reveal details likely to lead to the identification of a child in the criminal proceedings.

Tom Tuite

