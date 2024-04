A YOUNG GIRL was rescued from the sea at Dún Laoghaire in south Dublin yesterday evening.

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard, the RNLI and Rescue 116, An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service and Dublin Fire Brigade all attended the scene of the incident which happened at around 8.20pm.

The girl was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is not known how she ended up in the water, but there were high waves at the time as Storm Kathleen passed over Ireland.

The country was under a Status Yellow wind warning at the time.