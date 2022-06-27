#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 June 2022
Glastonbury clean-up begins following Kendrick Lamar’s powerful closing set

The special 50th year of the event in Somerset featured a number of history-making performances.

By Press Association Monday 27 Jun 2022, 8:30 AM
Clean up begins in front of the pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in 2019
Image: Aaron Chown/PA
Image: Aaron Chown/PA

THE CLEAN-UP operation of Glastonbury Festival will now begin following a dramatic closing headline set by Kendrick Lamar.

For the last five days, Worthy Farm in Somerset has homed more than 200,000 people and hosted a number of performances for the ages.

Highlights from the festival’s special 50th year include history-making headline sets from Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish as well as Lamar’s dramatic demonstration for female rights.

Lamar’s performance, which ended with new song Savior, concluded as fake blood poured down his face from a crown of thorns.

As his dancers encircled him, fireworks erupted across the stage as he repeatedly chanted “they judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights” before leaving the stage.

embedded267617203 Kendrick Lamar performed an array of hit songs from his back catalogue accompanied by finely choreographed dancers

The plea for female rights appeared in protest against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

Meanwhile, Diana Ross reeled off hit after hit when she took to the stage for the Sunday  legends slot.

The soul singer treated the crowd to a selection of classics including I’m Coming Out, Baby Love, You Can’t Hurry Love, Stop! In The Name Of Love and at the conclusion of Chain Reaction pink confetti was launched from the stage.

Another standout moment was McCartney’s Saturday headline show where he wowed the crowds with a show-stopping setlist which included surprise guest appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl.

As he took to the Pyramid Stage, the former Beatle became the festival’s oldest solo headliner, a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

glastonbury-festival-2022 Dave Grohl joined McCartney in his first stage appearance since the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins Source: PA

During his more-than-two-hour set, he played a range of classic songs including Hey Jude, Blackbird, Live And Let Die, Ob-La-Di, Ob‐La‐Da and Get Back.

The electrifying show was further amplified as he introduced Grohl to the stage to sing I Saw Her Standing There and Band On The Run, marking Grohl’s first public performance since the death of his Foo Fighters bandmate, drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Springsteen later joined McCartney for Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man.

As part of the encore, through special technology which could isolate John Lennon’s vocals from old recordings, McCartney was able to duet The Beatles’ track I’ve Got A Feeling alongside his former bandmate on the Pyramid Stage.

On Friday, US singer Eilish headlined the Pyramid Stage, becoming Glastonbury’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The festival featured countless other memorable moments including Greta Thunberg delivering a passionate speech from the Pyramid Stage calling on society to take on its “historic responsibility to set things right” with the global climate crisis.

It also hosted an array of Ukrainian representatives, with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving a poignant address via a video message and Kalush Orchestra playing their first UK performance since they triumphed at Eurovision 2022.

On route to the festival, many artists and festival-goers had to battle travel chaos as major rail strikes took place during the event and many flights were delayed or cancelled.

However, these issues did not dampen everyone’s spirits nor could the infamous Glastonbury showers as the weather remained relatively dry in comparison to previous years.

