#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 4 October 2021
Advertisement

Glastonbury 2022 announces history-making headline act

Next year’s festival will take place in June.

By Press Association Monday 4 Oct 2021, 12:07 PM
41 minutes ago 9,669 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5564790
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AMERICAN POP STAR Billie Eilish has been confirmed as a headline act for next year’s Glastonbury Festival, making her the youngest ever solo headliner, organisers have said.

She will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night of the 2022 music event – 24 June.

The 19-year-old singer had hinted on her Instagram stories on Sunday that she would be performing as she posted a picture of herself wearing a Glastonbury Festival branded hoodie, adding the caption “2022” to the post.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: “We couldn’t be happier to announce that the wondrous Billie Eilish is headlining the Pyramid on the Friday at next year’s Glastonbury Festival, becoming the youngest solo headliner in our history. This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!”

Eilish’s appearance will be her first UK festival headline performance.

This year the festival hosted a five-hour livestream event featuring acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice and DJ Honey Dijon.

Last year the festival was due to celebrate its 50th anniversary but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 line-up had been due to feature names like US star Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney, with Diana Ross due to play the Sunday Legends slot.

Eilish made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage, where she treated crowds to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

She became only the second person to win the four big categories at the Grammys – best new artist, record of the year, song of the year and album of the year – in the same year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last week she was among the high-profile stars taking to the red carpet for the premiere of the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The movie is the final outing for Daniel Craig in his role as 007, with Eilish performing the title track.

She wrote the song alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell, as well as Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out, organisers said.

They added that “deposits paid for the 2020 festival” had “rolled over for a second year, following the cancellation of the 2021 festival”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie