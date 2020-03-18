This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
UK music festival Glastonbury cancelled because of coronavirus fears

The iconic festival was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 11:27 AM
48 minutes ago 5,795 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049720
Image: Yui Mok
Image: Yui Mok

UK MUSIC FESTIVAL Glastonbury has been cancelled – the latest major event to be called off as a result of Covid-19. 

The iconic festival, which was set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, announced this morning that it would not go ahead. 

With Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift all set to headline the Somerset festival in June, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis said that cancellation was the “only viable option”.

“We very much hope that the situation in the UK will have improved enormously by the end of June. But even if it has, we are no longer able to spend the next three months with thousands of crew here on the farm.”

Every year, around 200,000 attend the festival. 

“The cancellation of this year’s festival will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredible crew and volunteers who work so hard to make this event happen,” organisers said. 

The festival is offering anyone who has bought a ticket the chance to roll over their £50 deposit until next year and to guarantee the opportunity to buy a ticket for the in-demand festival for 2021. 

