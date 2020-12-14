#Open journalism No news is bad news

GMIT apologises for 'data breach' after lecturers recorded discussing student grades

The video has circulated on social media in recent days.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 14 Dec 2020, 3:21 PM
The GMIT campus
Image: Geograph
THE PRESIDENT OF Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) has apologised for a “data breach” after two lecturers were recorded making remarks about students at the college as they discussed grades during a video call. 

Video clips circulating on social media show the lecturers commenting on the abilities of students while marking an assignment that involved a presentation 

The video appears to have been surreptitiously recorded while the lecturers were discussing the assignment and has since emerged online. 

The two lecturers can be heard questioning the abilities of individual students by name during the recording.

In a statement this afternoon, GMIT President Orla Flynn issued an apology for the recording through the college’s website.

“I would like to wholeheartedly apologise to our students for the data breach that has caused such deep hurt and dismay,” a statement said.

“GMIT is known as a student-centred institute and some of the comments made by our staff do not reflect the values to which we aspire.

“We are taking the breaches of GMIT policies and data protection legislation very seriously. Apologies will be issued to the students directly concerned.”

