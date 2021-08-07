#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about gold?

Will you take the top prize?

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 10:00 PM
An (actual) Olympic gold medal.
YOU MIGHT HAVE caught wind about something going on in Japan.

Apparently, people are doing all sorts of complicated and highly skilled carry-on in order to win a piece of gold.

There are two other metals up for grabs, but most people want the gold, and that’s fair enough.

Let’s test your knowledge of that famous metal.

What is gold?
Shutterstock
A type of polished iron
A transition metal

An alloy of silver and iron
I've never heard of gold
Is this real gold?
Wikimedia
Yes. I am a fool.
No. That is pyrite, also known as fool's gold.
This is Pat O'Callaghan, who won the first Olympic gold medal for Ireland. How many in total had athletes won under the Irish flag prior to 2021?
Wikimedia
One - Pat was our one and only.
4

9
25
What is a McVitie's Gold Bar?
Crunchy biscuit with a gold coating
Biscuit with caramel and pieces of honeycomb

Solid chocolate with a light honeycomb centre
Disappointing
The ancient art of alchemy was partly focused on trying to turn common elements into gold. Can you manufacture gold on Earth?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
Where does most of the gold on Earth originate?
Shutterstock
It's manufactured through neutron bombardment.
Supernova explosions and neutron star collisions.

Sites like Wish or Alibaba.
It's a byproduct of oil refinement.
The United States holds 8133 tonnes of gold in reserve. The United Kingdom holds 310. How much does Ireland have?
Shutterstock
None
Six tonnes

500 tonnes
10 tonnes but it is currently leased to the European Central Bank as part of bailout arrangements.
In Gold, an Irish film released in 2014, what is strapped to the roof of Ray's car?
A piece of sliced ham (but he doesn't know)
His grandfather's (very expensive) surfboard

His best friend
A couch
Gold has very limited use in modern medicine, but a gold salt is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
Shutterstock
True
False
Where is the world's largest goldmine?
Wikimedia
The United States
Indonesia

China
South Africa
And now, some music to play us out: Gold
(Gold)
Always believe in your
soul
sole
You've got the power to
know
not know
You're indestructible
Always believe in
Never believe in
Gold
(Gold)
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Agência Brasil Fotografias
You scored out of !
You are former competitive swimmer Michael Phelps (and winner of 23 Olympic gold medals)
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former artistic gymnast Larisa Latynina, winner of nine Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are distance runner Paavo Nurmi, winner of nine Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former competitive swimmer Mark Spitz, winner of nine Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former track and field athlete Carl Lewis, winner of nine Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are cross-country skier Marit Bjørgen, winner of eight Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former biathlete Ole Einar Bjørndalen, winner of eight Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former cross-country skier Bjørn Dæhlie, winner of eight Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former kayaker Birgit Fischer, winner of eight Olympic gold medals
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are former gymnast Sawao Katō, winner of eight Olympic gold medals
Nicky Ryan
