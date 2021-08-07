Quiz: How much do you know about gold?

YOU MIGHT HAVE caught wind about something going on in Japan.

Apparently, people are doing all sorts of complicated and highly skilled carry-on in order to win a piece of gold.

There are two other metals up for grabs, but most people want the gold, and that’s fair enough.

Let’s test your knowledge of that famous metal.

What is gold? Shutterstock A type of polished iron A transition metal

An alloy of silver and iron I've never heard of gold Is this real gold? Wikimedia Yes. I am a fool. No. That is pyrite, also known as fool's gold. This is Pat O'Callaghan, who won the first Olympic gold medal for Ireland. How many in total had athletes won under the Irish flag prior to 2021? Wikimedia One - Pat was our one and only. 4

9 25 What is a McVitie's Gold Bar? Crunchy biscuit with a gold coating Biscuit with caramel and pieces of honeycomb

Solid chocolate with a light honeycomb centre Disappointing The ancient art of alchemy was partly focused on trying to turn common elements into gold. Can you manufacture gold on Earth? Shutterstock Yes No Where does most of the gold on Earth originate? Shutterstock It's manufactured through neutron bombardment. Supernova explosions and neutron star collisions.

Sites like Wish or Alibaba. It's a byproduct of oil refinement. The United States holds 8133 tonnes of gold in reserve. The United Kingdom holds 310. How much does Ireland have? Shutterstock None Six tonnes

500 tonnes 10 tonnes but it is currently leased to the European Central Bank as part of bailout arrangements. In Gold, an Irish film released in 2014, what is strapped to the roof of Ray's car? A piece of sliced ham (but he doesn't know) His grandfather's (very expensive) surfboard

His best friend A couch Gold has very limited use in modern medicine, but a gold salt is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Shutterstock True False Where is the world's largest goldmine? Wikimedia The United States Indonesia

