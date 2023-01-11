'Banshees' takes home three awards at Golden Globes - including Best Actor gong for Colin Farrell

THE BANSHEES OF Inisherin came away with three of the top awards from the Golden Globes overnight.

Colin Farrell took home the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy, director Martin McDonagh was recognised for best screenplay and the film won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category.

Accepting his award, Farrell paid tribute to his co-star Brendan Gleeson and thanked the entire cast and crew including his other screen partner, Jenny the Donkey.

“Martin McDonagh, I owe you so much man,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“14 years ago you put me working with Brendan Gleeson… and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Addressing Gleeson, he continued: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

“I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

Farrell also gave credit to locals of Inishmore and Achill Island for their hospitality to the film crew when they shot ‘Banshees’ on the islands.

“I never expect films to work or to find an audience, and when they do, it’s shocking to me.”

McDonagh also went on to win the award for best screenplay for The Banshees Of Inisherin, which covers the fallout of the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny island off the Irish coast during the Civil War.

Gleeson lost out in the race for best supporting actor as did his co-stars Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

It was a busy night for the Gleeson household as Domhnall Gleeson, Brendan’s son, was nominated for best supporting actor in the Disney Plus show The Patient.

McDonagh was also nominated for best director but lost out to Steven Spielberg who won for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

The Globes run two separate best film categories, covering comedy and drama, also won in the best motion picture, musical or comedy category and it was legendary filmmaker who won there again for the same film.

Top acting awards also went to Austin Butler for his turn in Elvis, and Cate Blanchett for her starring role in Tár.

Controversial past

The Golden Globes did not shy away from its controversial past, as the awards show returned in person for its milestone 80th year.

Last year’s Golden Globes was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black members.

But kicking off the 2023 show, host Jerrod Carmichael addressed the diversity controversy directly.

The US comedian told audiences, “I’ll tell you why I’m here, I’m here because I’m black,” as he opened the show in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

“I’ll tell you what’s been going on,” Carmichael told audiences at the top of the show.

“This show, the Golden Globe Awards did not air last year, because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single black member until George Floyd died – do with that information what you will.”

He added: “I took this job assuming they hadn’t changed at all.

“(But) regardless of whatever the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s past may be, this is an evening where we get to celebrate. And I think this industry deserves evenings like these. And I’m happy to be here.”

Following the fallout, the HFPA subsequently vowed to overhaul its bylaws and implement changes addressing ethics and inclusion.

The event took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and saw the return of multiple famous faces.

Several big British names, including Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig, were also tipped for top awards – but all lost out.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR, overcame pop music heavyweights Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Rihanna, to claim the Golden Globe for best original song.

A slew of celebrities took on presenting duties throughout the evening including Letitia Wright, Jennifer Hudson, Salma Hayek, Hilary Swank and Ana De Armas.

With reporting from PA