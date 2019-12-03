This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 3 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tech companies insist they don't keep audio data from voice assistants by default

Gary Davis from Apple told the Oireachtas Committee that the company believes privacy is a “fundamental human right”.

By Press Association Tuesday 3 Dec 2019, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,229 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4916719
Apple's director of privacy in Europe Gary Davis.
Image: Oireachtas TV via PA
Apple's director of privacy in Europe Gary Davis.
Apple's director of privacy in Europe Gary Davis.
Image: Oireachtas TV via PA

TECHNOLOGY CHIEFS HAVE insisted that their companies do not automatically retain audio data from voice assistant services.

Representatives from Google and Apple were grilled by the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Communications today following the raising of public concerns over the treatment of audio data.

In August, it emerged that hundreds of contracted workers for Apple in Cork were on a controversial listening operation, grading recordings from the voice assistant Siri.

The workers lost their jobs when Apple halted the project amid claims that people’s privacy had been violated.

Gary Davis, director of privacy for Apple in Europe, told the Committee that the company believes privacy is a “fundamental human right”.

He said Siri uses “as little data as possible to deliver an accurate result”, however he added that there is a “need for human review of a very small sample of audio interactions” to improve the service.

Davis said different requests required different levels of data to be collected, for example, for a question about a football match, Siri will use general location information, whereas for request for the closest supermarket, more specific information location will be used.

“This August, customer concerns arose in regard to human review of Siri audio samples. In response, we immediately suspended human review of Siri audio requests, reviewed our practices and policies and released improvements to Siri’s privacy protections,” he said.

These include no longer retaining audio recordings of Siri interactions by default and a facility to delete Siri history.

Google’s public policy manager Ryan Meade said that the company does not and did not retain audio recordings from Google Assistant by default.

“We do not store users’ data unless they choose to opt in. Opting in helps the Assistant better recognise a users’ voice over time, and also helps improve the Assistant for everyone by allowing us to use audio to understand more languages and accents,” he said.

“We are automatically deleting more audio data. One of the principles we strive toward is minimising the amount of data we store, and we’re applying this to the Google Assistant as well. We’re also updating our policy to vastly reduce the amount of audio data we store.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie