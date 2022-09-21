Google searches for ways to leave Russia spike as Putin announces conscription of reserves

GOOGLE SEARCHES FOR ways to leave Russia spiked ahead of Vladimir Putin’s first televised address since February.

Data also shows that searches for flights out of Russia also spiked in the lead-up and aftermath of the Russian president’s address.

Speaking this morning, Putin repeatedly claimed that his army was fighting a special military operation against “neo-nazis” and “the whole military machine of the West”.

He added that he signed a “partial mobilisation” of reserves in Russia.

The conscription will affect only those who are in the military reserve and anyone with previous military experience.

Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said this will involve 300,000 people, adding that students will be exempt.

Flights out of Russia

Despite the apparent limits on the “partial mobilisation”, direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul, which allows visa-free entry to Russians, were sold out today on Aviasales.

Aviasales is Russia’s most popular website for booking flights.

Last year, it held a market share in Russia of almost 20% of all air ticket sales.

There was a dramatic spike in Google searches within Russia for the flight-booking site in the run-up and aftermath of Putin’s speech.

Screengrab of Google search trends for Aviasales in Russia over the past seven days.

At the time of writing, a route from Moscow to Istanbul with a stop-over in Azerbaijan’s Baku was available, but at a price of €1,426, more than one and a half times the average monthly salary in Russia (56,500 Russian Roubles / €931).

Screenshot of flight options from Moscow to Istanbul today on Aviasales.

‘How to leave Russia’

Google data also reveals that searches within Russia for the phrase ‘How to leave Russia’ spiked in advance of Putin’s speech, at around 6pm Russian time last night.

While Russia’s Yandex is the most popular search engine within the country, Google is the second most popular option, having an almost 38% share of the market.

Screengrab of Google data for searches of 'How to leave Russia' within the country in the past 24 hours.

Putin’s address came a day after Russia’s Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The amendments to Russia’s Criminal Code introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy.

Under the new legislation, deserting a military unit during a period of mobilisation or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, compared with five years under the current law.

Soldiers who voluntarily surrender to the enemy will also face a prison term of up to 10 years, and those convicted of looting could be handed 15 years.

Another amendment introduces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for those who refuse to go to combat or follow an officer’s order.

The new legislation follows media reports that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to go into combat and tried to resign from service.

With additional reporting from Press Association