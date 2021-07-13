#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 13 July 2021
Advertisement

Concerns over 'last-minute' changes to how carbon emissions are calculated under Climate Action Bill

Campaigners worry about what the late changes will mean for Ireland’s carbon budgets.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 13 Jul 2021, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,084 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5494515
File photo - Green Party leader Eamon Ryan Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo - Green Party leader Eamon Ryan Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File photo - Green Party leader Eamon Ryan Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CAMPAIGNERS HAVE RAISED concerns over “last-minute” changes to the Government’s Climate Action Bill ahead of a Dáil hearing on the legislation tomorrow.

The changes revise how greenhouse gas emissions are calculated for different sectors, particularly around land use for agriculture, while also impacting the independent body charged with devising Ireland’s future ‘carbon budgets’.

The Government has been criticised for weakening the Bill, but spokespeople have defended the changes and said further amendments will be made to “shore up any uncertainty” when the legislation comes before the Dáil on Wednesday.

The Climate Action Bill commits to Ireland becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and contains provisions for legally binding emissions targets through the introduction of five-year ‘carbon budgets’.

However, campaigners aired concerns after a number of amendments were passed in the Seanad last Friday, including that the Government would take responsibility for determining how emissions are calculated, potentially without having to abide by international deals including the Paris Agreement.

One amendment would also require the Climate Change Advisory Council to “comply” with those government regulations which campaigners fear could compromise the body’s independence when setting out the country’s carbon budgets.

Independent senator Alice-Mary Higgins believes the council will be faced with “conflicting obligations” thanks to the “last-minute” changes.

‘Required to comply’

“The Advisory Council has to come up with the carbon budgets but now they’re also being required to comply with the regulations from the minister, and the danger is that the minister will not be faced by similar restrictions,” she said.

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan told media today that the Government will still have to honour Ireland’s participation in the Paris Agreement: “The amendments were put in place to make that more effective [and] make it work well.”

He also disagreed with suggestions that the Advisory Council would be weakened by the changes.

“Governments are the appropriate place to set the overall approach and that’s what we’ll do,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking separately, the Green Party’s climate spokesman Brian Leddin told The Journal that further amendments will be made tomorrow as a result of last Friday’s changes to the bill.

Wednesday’s changes will redraft subsections of the Bill so that it is still subject to international agreements, added Leddin.

This is in response to concerns that certain subsections would not be required to abide by pledges such as the Paris Agreement and will instead see the Irish government needing to follow EU methods for accounting emissions. 

“This will ensure that a future government that has no interest in climate action and is just making up its own rules around climate action and emissions to suit themselves is going to be bound by our agreements,” Leddin said. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie