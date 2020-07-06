Government expected to put travel ‘green list’ on hold until 20 July as Cabinet meets

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WILL top the agenda when Cabinet meets this morning with restrictions expected to be extended until 20 July.

It has been reported that a ‘green list’ of countries to which it is safe to travel will not be published this week as the Government considers Ireland’s ongoing response to Covid-19.

The list was due to be published on 9 July and would outline countries and areas where Irish holidaymakers could travel to without having to undergo quarantine restrictions upon return to Ireland.

It’s understood that the government’s quarantine measures for visitors into Ireland will remain in place until the ‘green list’ is published. Quarantine measures will remain for countries not on the list, once it’s published amid concerns of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in other countries.

Ministers will also meet this morning to discuss whether public health guidance is being breached in pubs one week after they reopened.

Images of people congregating outside in Dublin city on Saturday night drew criticism amid fears that a lack of adherence to social distancing and other guidelines could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19 in the community.

Cabinet will today review a report on compliance from the relevant state authorities, including An Garda Síochána.

Strong enforcement measures will be taken against premises that are not operating in accordance with public health guidelines, it said in a statement.

The Department of Health yesterday reported no new deaths and 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 25,527.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,741.

The latest figures follow on from consistently low numbers of new cases in recent weeks.

These numbers have allowed health authorities to recommend opening up the country again and last Monday saw the re-opening of restaurants and hairdressers, among others, in an accelerated Phase Three.

Concerns remain, however, about a possible resurgence of the virus as society reopens.