This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 6 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government expected to put travel ‘green list’ on hold until 20 July as Cabinet meets

Ministers will also meet this morning to discuss whether public health guidance is being breached in pubs.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:29 AM
26 minutes ago 2,578 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142353
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL WILL top the agenda when Cabinet meets this morning with restrictions expected to be extended until 20 July. 

It has been reported that a ‘green list’ of countries to which it is safe to travel will not be published this week as the Government considers Ireland’s ongoing response to Covid-19. 

The list was due to be published on 9 July and would outline countries and areas where Irish holidaymakers could travel to without having to undergo quarantine restrictions upon return to Ireland. 

It’s understood that the government’s quarantine measures for visitors into Ireland will remain in place until the ‘green list’ is published. Quarantine measures will remain for countries not on the list, once it’s published amid concerns of a possible resurgence of Covid-19 in other countries. 

Ministers will also meet this morning to discuss whether public health guidance is being breached in pubs one week after they reopened. 

Images of people congregating outside in Dublin city on Saturday night drew criticism  amid fears that a lack of adherence to social distancing and other guidelines could lead to a resurgence of Covid-19 in the community. 

Cabinet will today review a report on compliance from the relevant state authorities, including An Garda Síochána.

Strong enforcement measures will be taken against premises that are not operating in accordance with public health guidelines, it said in a statement. 

The Department of Health yesterday reported no new deaths and 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 25,527. 

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland is 1,741.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The latest figures follow on from consistently low numbers of new cases in recent weeks.

These numbers have allowed health authorities to recommend opening up the country again and last Monday saw the re-opening of restaurants and hairdressers, among others, in an accelerated Phase Three.

Concerns remain, however, about a possible resurgence of the virus as society reopens. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie