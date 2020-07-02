Advice against non-essential overseas travel still applies - Health Minister Stephen Donnelly

File image of an aircraft at Dublin Airport earlier this year.

THE ‘GREEN LIST’ of countries Irish people can travel to will be discussed by the Cabinet next Monday and is still due to be published by 9 July, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said on 25 June that travel restrictions between Ireland and some other countries will be lifted on 9 July.

A ‘green list’ of countries is still set to be published by government on this date in coordination with the EU, but Varadkar cautioned that it will be subject to change and updated every two weeks.

For people who travel to the countries that are on the green list, the 14-day quarantine will not apply.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has said the government still intends to publish the list on 9 July but that the current advice is still against all non-essential overseas travel.

“There may be a recommendation to Cabinet that that might change, but as of right now that is the government position,” he said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“However, remember that the government decision was to publish the so called ‘green list’ of these air bridges, but it didn’t say anything about when they would be activated.”

Donnelly met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and other health officials to discuss the air bridges earlier this week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to discuss the issue and it will be discussed at a Cabinet sub-committee meeting tomorrow.

A recommendation on the issue will be brought to the Cabinet this coming Monday.

Donnelly said he is aware foreign travel is a “pressing issue for an awful lot of people”.

“They may have bought holidays, long ago last year and are potentially looking at losing money on them,” Donnelly said.

We know that this is a really serious issue for a lot of people and indeed for an awful lot of businesses. We are taking this very seriously and we are looking at it very closely.

Advice against non-essential travel

Donnelly reiterated the government’s advice against non-essential travel overseas.

“The Chief Medical Officer, as everyone will know, has expressed very serious concerns on an ongoing basis and he reiterated them that week.”

Dr Tony Holohan said last week to avoid travelling abroad and to plan domestic holidays this summer instead.

“There is a real concern that the public health experts have about a second wave if we see a big increase in foreign travel,” Donnelly said.

“What they’re saying is that the international situation was always quite volatile, but has become increasingly volatile in the last few weeks.”

Professor Philip Nolan, who chairs the epidemiological modelling advisory group at the National Public Health Emergency Team, recently urged the public to consider whether travelling abroad is a “luxury or necessity” as the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland related to travel has increased.