A FORMER RYANAIR pilot charged today with possession in excess of €10m worth of drugs has international criminal connections, gardaí alleged in court.

Brendan O’Meara (62) of An Tulach, Summerhill, Meelick, Co Clare, was refused bail before a special sitting of Ennis District Court today, Saturday.

The court heard O’Meara, who was hugged and kissed in the court by his wife and two relatives, recently handed in his notice to Ryanair.

He had been intending on moving himself and his family to the United States to care for his brother who suffers with Parkinson’s disease, it was heard.

However, after hearing garda objections to bail, Judge Marie Keane remanded O’Meara in custody to Limerick Prison.

Advertisement

Gardaí alleged during the bail hearing that it was their belief that O’Meara was a “flight risk”, that if granted bail he would “attempt to leave“ Ireland and fail to appear in court for trial.

Gardaí seized two large pallets of cannabis with a street value of more than €10m at O’Meara’s home on 7 May.

O’Meara was charged with one count of possessing cannabis for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and with one count of possessing cannabis, contrary to Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Keane said the amount of drugs involved was “enormous” and that O’Meara was facing a lengthy sentence if convicted on the indictment. Gardaí told the court the maximum penalty for conviction on the indictment was life in prison.

However, Judge Keane said O’Meara was entitled to the “presumption of innocence”.

The judge remanded O’Meara to appear before Ennis District Court again next 14 May.