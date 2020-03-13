Poll: Do you think government formation talks should continue amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

BEFORE THE COVID-19 pandemic escalated in Ireland, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were slowly moving towards government formation.

Both said this week that the two parties are to enter government formation talks “as equal partners”, with the coronavirus giving a sense of urgency to the issue.

However, the Green Party wants all parties to suspend government formation talks and to “work towards forming a crisis national government” to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

But the Green’s call has gone mostly unanswered, leaving the other option of Fine Gael and Independents remaining on as ministers to focus on the outbreak.

