This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you think government formation talks should continue amid the Covid-19 outbreak?

The issue of the coronavirus could help or hinder formation.

By Adam Daly Friday 13 Mar 2020, 12:09 PM
29 minutes ago 5,423 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5044956
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

BEFORE THE COVID-19 pandemic escalated in Ireland, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were slowly moving towards government formation.

Both said this week that the two parties are to enter government formation talks “as equal partners”, with the coronavirus giving a sense of urgency to the issue. 

However, the Green Party wants all parties to suspend government formation talks and to “work towards forming a crisis national government” to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. 

But the Green’s call has gone mostly unanswered, leaving the other option of Fine Gael and Independents remaining on as ministers to focus on the outbreak.

So, what do you think?: Should government formation talks continue? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I think they should continue (241)
No, a crisis national government should be formed (178)
No, Fine Gael and Independents should remain to focus on the coronavirus (160)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie