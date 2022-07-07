#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 7 July 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should the government serve its full term?

We’re now two years into the potential five-year term.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 7 Jul 2022, 8:30 AM
8 minutes ago 943 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5810101
The three Coalition leaders.
Image: JULIEN BEHAL
The three Coalition leaders.
The three Coalition leaders.
Image: JULIEN BEHAL

LAST NIGHT WAS significant one in the lifetime of the FF-FG-Green coalition government. 

With Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh voting against the government and losing the party whip, the number of TDs on the government benches has dropped to 79. The government may still be able to pass legislation but things have got a bit tighter. 

Also last night, it was confirmed that no charges would be brought against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a GP contract when he was Taoiseach in 2019. 

The potential for charges had raised questions over whether Varadkar could become Taoiseach again in December. As part of the Coalition deal, the position of Taoiseach will “rotate” from Fianna Fail to Fine Gael in December 2022 for the final two years of the government’s term. But should that plan continue? 

Poll: Should the government serve its full term?


Poll Results:

Yes (67)
No (59)
Not sure (7)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie