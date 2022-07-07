Poll: Should the government serve its full term?

LAST NIGHT WAS significant one in the lifetime of the FF-FG-Green coalition government.

With Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh voting against the government and losing the party whip, the number of TDs on the government benches has dropped to 79. The government may still be able to pass legislation but things have got a bit tighter.

Also last night, it was confirmed that no charges would be brought against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a GP contract when he was Taoiseach in 2019.

The potential for charges had raised questions over whether Varadkar could become Taoiseach again in December. As part of the Coalition deal, the position of Taoiseach will “rotate” from Fianna Fail to Fine Gael in December 2022 for the final two years of the government’s term. But should that plan continue?

