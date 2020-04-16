This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 16 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says €115m per month is an 'accurate estimate' for cost of renting private hospitals

Minister Simon Harris plans to publish the deal the government struck with the private hospitals.

By Christina Finn Thursday 16 Apr 2020, 6:39 PM
1 hour ago 8,151 Views 64 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5076554
Image: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland
Image: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said €115 million a month is an “accurate” estimated cost to the State for the take over of Ireland’s private hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

Health Minister Simon Harris told the Dáil that he plans to publish the deal the government struck with the private hospitals shortly.

He said today it’s impossible to say for sure what the final cost will be as no one can be sure how the Covid-19 emergency might play out.

Varadkar said the €115 million figure “is an estimate so it is as accurate as any estimate can be”. 

“It may be right or it may be wrong. It is an accurate estimate but it is not necessarily what the actual cost will be because we will not know that until the end, when the costs are calculated.  

“The agreement made between the HSE and the Private Hospitals Association was that this would be done on a not-for-profit basis; the agreement is for the covering of the costs of the private hospitals,” he said.

At the end of March, private hospitals were made part of the public health system for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2,000 beds, nine laboratories and thousands of staff were drafted into the public system, with Harris stating at the time that “there can be no room for public versus private” when responding to the Covid-19 crisis.

Labour leader Alan Kelly has been calling for the immediate publication of the licensing agreement reached with the 19 private hospitals. 

“At a minimum people should know the monthly payments that are being made to rent these facilities and how many millions are being spent. The deal over buildings was quickly reached while two weeks on there is still no staffing agreement with private consultants.

“We still have no detail of what is covered in that agreement. There must be transparency and the publication of the value of the deal and how operators and owners will be reimbursed during and after the pandemic for the use of these facilities,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (64)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie