#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 June 2021
Advertisement

Government to table 'strongly-worded' Dáil motion on Belarus today

There has been a growing diplomatic row after Belarus diverted a Ryanair civilian plane and arrested an opposition journalist.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,348 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5453488
Members of the Belarusian community in Ireland take part in protest outside the GPO in Dublin.
Image: PA Images
Members of the Belarusian community in Ireland take part in protest outside the GPO in Dublin.
Members of the Belarusian community in Ireland take part in protest outside the GPO in Dublin.
Image: PA Images

THE GOVERNMENT IS to bring a motion before the Dáil tomorrow on the diplomatic crisis with Belarus after a Ryanair passenger plane was diverted to Belarusian soil, leading to the arrests of an opposition journalist and his Russian girlfriend.

Speaking to The Journal, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney said that he was sponsoring the “strongly-worded” motion being tabled by the Government. 

There has been international condemnation of Belarus’ “state-sponsored hijacking” of the civilian flight; Belarus and Russia have claimed that there had been a legitimate bomb threat on board the flight.

While the flight and luggage were checked, Belarusian authorities arrested 26-year-old journalist Roman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, aged 23. Last week, videos emerged of the pair apparently ‘confessing’ to charges of organising mass unrest.

The EU has taken swift action against Belarus as a result: it has banned Belarusian airlines from flying in the airspace of the 27 EU member states and prevented them from landing at airports in the EU. 

“This really crossed the line,” Coveney said. “This was an EU commercial airline full of EU citizens, travelling from one EU capital to another – from Athens to Vilnius.

This was a brazen and blatant act of piracy in the sky, if you like, where a pilot and his crew were lied to, were told they needed to turn around for security reasons.

Related Reads

27.05.21 Transport Minister calls for independent and thorough investigation into flight diverted to Belarus
24.05.21 Roman Protasevich: The award winning journalist who was branded 'terrorist' by Belarusian authorities
24.05.21 What's happened in Belarus since last year's protests against president Alexander Lukashenko?

Coveney said that the Ryanair flight was closer to Vilnius than to Minsk when a fighter plane escorted it to the Belarusian capital, where it remained for several hours before continuing to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

The UN civil aviation agency announced on Friday that it would investigate the facts surrounding the diversion of the plane travelling between two EU countries.

“The EU can simply not allow that to happen in the airspace of a country that’s right on our borders. I think they were right to take strong action quickly, and I’d say the EU is likely to take further action,” the Foreign Minister said.

On Saturday, a protest was held at the GPO in Dublin in solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus. Banners held included slogans such as ‘Pray for Belarus’, ‘Stop Terror In Belarus’, ‘Support The People of Belarus’ and ‘Putin, hands off of Belarus… and take your dog’ with a caricature of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie