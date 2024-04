THE GOVERNMENT IS to offer temporary shelter to international protection applicants sleeping rough during the windy weather this weekend.

Storm Kathleen will hit the country tomorrow, with Status Orange wind warnings in place in five counties.

Met Éireann has warned that this may result in coastal flooding, fallen trees and power outages over the next two days.

In a statement, the Department of Integration said that it is offering shelter to some asylum seekers, but that it will be “temporary in nature”.

Advertisement

“In response to reports of Storm Kathleen and potential extreme weather in Ireland over the weekend, IPAS is providing an offer of temporary shelter for persons who are actively rough sleeping,” it said.

“The arrangements will be temporary in nature and will be available for the duration of the extreme weather event.”

The Status Orange alert will come into effect for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford at 7am tomorrow morning and remain in place until 2pm.

Counties Galway and Mayo will also come under a Status Orange alert, from 9am tomorrow morning until 6pm tomorrow evening.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for the remaining counties from 5am to 8pm tomorrow.