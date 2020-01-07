This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Governments set to make public draft deal to restore powersharing at Stormont

The five main parties in Northern Ireland will be urged to sign up to the document tabled by the UK and Irish governments.

By Press Association Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 7:47 PM
46 minutes ago 1,911 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4957076

foster DUP leader Arlene Foster Source: PA Images

THE IRISH AND UK governments are set to make public a proposed deal to restore Stormont powersharing as they urge Northern Ireland’s politicians to sign up.

There is an expectation the document will be tabled to the parties at some point tomorrow. 

It is understood the proposals will then be published more widely, either tomorrow or later in the week.

The planned timetable had still to be confirmed this evening as Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Tánaiste Simon Coveney held talks to discuss the text.

They were expected to be involved in lengthy discussions through the evening.

Publishing a draft text prior to securing a deal among the Stormont parties would represent a new approach for political negotiations in Northern Ireland.

If the document is made public tomorrow, offering voters the chance to assess what compromises are on offer, it would coincide with the latest strike action by workers in Northern Ireland’s crisis-hit health service.

Nurses will be on the picket lines in an ongoing protest over pay and staffing shortages.

Proposed legislative protections for Irish language speakers and reform of a contentious Stormont voting mechanism called the petition of concern are the key issues at the heart of talks to restore powersharing three years after it imploded.

mla UUP MLA Robbie Butler UUP (right) speaking to the media with party colleague Andy Allen. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Images

DUP leader Arlene Foster said today that all the main Stormont parties were in the space where they wanted to deliver a deal.

Foster said her party stood ready to sign up to agreement, if “fair and balanced” resolutions to the outstanding issues were achieved.

“I do think a deal is possible,” she said. “It should be a deal, as I have said all along, that is fair and is balanced and I hope that is what we can achieve.”

Related Read

02.01.20 Coveney says it's 'end game' as talks to restore power-sharing at Stormont resume

Earlier today, Sinn Fein leadership briefed a packed meeting of party representatives on the state of negotiations.

Foster said once her party had sight of the governments’ text, she and colleagues would assess whether it addressed their concerns on the outstanding issues.

“I think everybody is in the space where they want to do a deal, let’s get down, let’s focus and make sure we do that deal,” she said.

Asked about reports of angry exchanges during a meeting of the party leaders yesterday she denied relations had deteriorated, and claimed things had been blown out of proportion by the media.

Foster also highlighted mental health as a “key priority” for the new executive.

“I hope that we can reflect that in the work that we do, if and when we get an executive back up and running again,” she added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie