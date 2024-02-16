Advertisement
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. Alamy Stock Photo
Harris v The GRA

GRA votes to not invite Commissioner Drew Harris to annual conference

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) voted yesterday evening with a large majority to snub the Commissioner.
0
965
Updated 17 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago

THE COUNTRY’S BIGGEST garda representative group has voted not to invite Commissioner Drew Harris to their annual conference. 

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) voted yesterday evening with a large majority to snub the Commissioner. 

The event which takes place in April in Westport, Co Mayo has invited the Justice Minister Helen McEntee. 

There has been a worsening relationship between the Commissioner and the GRA in the last twelve months over a number of issues including rosters, discipline and unachievable administrative tasks. 

The GRA membership voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the organisation.  

Last year Harris was jeered by delegates during his speech at the GRA conference when he spoke about a compromise in the roster dispute. 

It is not the first time the GRA has given such a snub with the former justice minister Michael McDowell told that he wasn’t welcome at the conference in 2006. 

A spokesperson for Helen McEntee said: “The Minister can confirm that she has received an invitation to the Conference.

“She notes the ongoing IR [industrial relations] issues but regrets the repeated personalisation of them as she believes dialogue and interaction are the only way forward in such situations.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags