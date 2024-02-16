GRA votes to not invite Commissioner Drew Harris to annual conference

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
THE COUNTRY’S BIGGEST garda representative group has voted not to invite Commissioner Drew Harris to their annual conference.
The Garda Representative Association (GRA) voted yesterday evening with a large majority to snub the Commissioner.
The event which takes place in April in Westport, Co Mayo has invited the Justice Minister Helen McEntee.
There has been a worsening relationship between the Commissioner and the GRA in the last twelve months over a number of issues including rosters, discipline and unachievable administrative tasks.
The GRA membership voted overwhelmingly to express no confidence in the commissioner, with 98.7% of the 85% member turnout voting ‘no’, a record return for the organisation.
Last year Harris was jeered by delegates during his speech at the GRA conference when he spoke about a compromise in the roster dispute.
It is not the first time the GRA has given such a snub with the former justice minister Michael McDowell told that he wasn’t welcome at the conference in 2006.
A spokesperson for Helen McEntee said: “The Minister can confirm that she has received an invitation to the Conference.
“She notes the ongoing IR [industrial relations] issues but regrets the repeated personalisation of them as she believes dialogue and interaction are the only way forward in such situations.”
