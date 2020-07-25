Poll: Should the area around Dublin's Grafton Street be pedestrianised permanently?

PEDESTRIANISATION TRIALS ARE being carried out in the Grafton Street area of Dublin this weekend.

The trials will see a number of streets being opened up for pedestrian use as traffic-free areas.

These trials will take place over four consecutive weekends starting today.

Each of the locations will be closed to vehicular traffic between 11am and 7pm on both weekend days and on the bank holiday Monday, 3 August.

So, today we want to know: Should the area around Dublin’s Grafton Street be pedestrianised permanently?

