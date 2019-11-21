Some of Graham Geraghty's stolen GAA medals have been recovered

SOME – BUT NOT all – of the GAA medals stolen from the home of Graham Geraghty have been discovered.

A number of them were found on a street in Arklow in Wicklow, with the man who found them contacting Geraghty’s wife on social media.

It’s understood that the burglary of the Meath legend’s home occurred between 9.30pm and 12.30am last Friday evening in Higginstown, Athboy.

Gardaí confirmed that a burglary in the Higginstown area and that they are investigating.

In a Facebook post, his wife Amanda said that it took “blood, sweat and tears” to win the medals.

Calling them a “lifetime of memories”, she asked for the medals to be returned.

“We will gladly give you what the cash for gold shops will give you for them and more,” she said.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News At One today, Geraghty explained how some of the medals had been recovered by the man who found them in a bag on a street in Arklow.

“It’s great to get some of them back,” he said, adding: “I know by the photograph that some of the Leinster ones are still missing.

The fact we have some of them back is fantastic… I haven’t got my hands on them yet. It might take a while to get [the other ones] back. Fingers crossed.

Geraghty was the captain when Meath won the All-Ireland in 1999 against Cork, while he also enjoyed All-Ireland championship success with his county at under-21 and minor level.

The former player, who represented Ireland in the International Rules series, also unsuccessfully contested the 2007 general election for Fine Gael.

Geraghty retired from inter-county football in 2012.

With reporting from Dominic McGrath