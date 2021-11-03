#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 3 November 2021
Greek health workers protest over mandatory Covid vaccinations

The country yesterday reported a record number of new daily Covid-19 cases

Press Association Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 1:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,276 Views 18 Comments
Image: PA
HUNDREDS OF GREEK health care workers protested today in central Athens against mandatory coronavirus vaccines for their profession, a day after the government imposed more restrictions on unvaccinated Greeks amid a spike in infections, hospital admissions and deaths.

About 300 demonstrators chanted slogans and held up banners outside the parliament building, protesting against regulations that call for unvaccinated workers in the sector to be suspended from their jobs.

Health care unions have said they do not oppose the vaccines but object to them being required.

Inoculations against the coronavirus are compulsory for workers in Greece’s health care sector and those working in care homes for the elderly.

Yesterday, Greece reported a record 6,700 new daily Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths. That brings the total in the country of about 11 million people to more than 750,000 infections and more than 16,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Intensive care units for Covid-19 patients are at over 28% capacity, while regular coronavirus wards in hospitals are nearly half full, officials said.

The health minister, Thanos Plevris, said yesterday that tougher restrictions would be imposed as of Saturday for all unvaccinated people in Greece.

Anyone without a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from Covid-19 will need to display a negative PCR or rapid test, conducted at their own cost at a private facility. They will need this for access to a wide range of facilities, including banks, public services, shops, hair salons and entertainment venues.

Public and private sector employees will also have to take two tests per week, up from the current one, to enter their workplaces.

About 61% of Greece’s total population has been fully vaccinated, and people age 12 and over are eligible for shots.

Booster shots are available for those over 50, and will be available starting on Friday to all adults who received their last vaccine dose six months earlier.

Press Association

