#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

Greece shuts down all schools as hospitals are overwhelmed

Schools, kindergartens and daycare centres have all been shut in Greece as cases surge.

By AFP Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 11:48 AM
1 hour ago 10,797 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266639
Image: Shutterstock/Page Light Studios
Image: Shutterstock/Page Light Studios

GREECE HAS ANNOUNCED the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system. 

“The Greek government decided the suspension of the functioning of schools until 30 November,” said a statement from Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias. 

“Closing elementary schools was the last thing we wanted to do. This is a measure of how serious the situation is,” he added. 

Secondary schools have already closed and all lessons have taken place remotely since Monday.

Most European countries have kept schools open during the second waves of cases that has hit the continent since September, unlike in March and April when they were shuttered during the first lockdowns.

The World Health Organisation recommends that schools only be shut as a last resort. 

Since late October, the daily number of deaths in Greece has quadrupled with 50 deaths reported some days, while the number of infections has doubled to around 3,000 cases daily. 

Out of the 1,143 total intensive care unit beds nationwide, on Friday, 830 were occupied.

“The coming weeks will be extremely critical”, Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in the Greek Parliament where he was briefing MPs for the second lockdown since March. 

This lockdown started 7 November and is to last until 30 November, although experts suggest it might last longer. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Since Friday night a curfew from 9pm to 5am has been imposed all over Greece. 

The country with a population of 10.9 million people has experienced 997 deaths and 69,675 contaminations since the beginning of the pandemic in late February,  most of them in the last four months. 

The most hard-hit area is the northern city of Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece.

“The health system is in the red,” Health Minister Kikilias has warned.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie