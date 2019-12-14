This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
50% of people are planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas

That’s according to a survey carried out by Amarach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie.

By Aoife Barry Saturday 14 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Vita_Dor
Image: Shutterstock/Vita_Dor

Want to have a Christmas that doesn’t have a big impact on the environment? We’re here to help with a new series, speaking to experts about how to be as sustainable and green this festive season as you can, no matter your budget. Green Christmas is supported by Volvo, a car manufacturer which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2040.

HALF OF PEOPLE asked in a new Irish survey say they are planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas this year. 

A further 33% of those polled for a survey carried out by Amarach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie said that they weren’t planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas, while 17% said they didn’t know. 

Breaking down those results by gender, 46% of men and 53% of women said they were planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas, while the age group most likely to agree with this was the 55+ age group (56%) followed closely by 18-24 (51%) and 35-44 (50%). 

In Leinster, 52% of people said they were planning a greener Christmas, followed by Dublin at 51%; while 48% in Connaught/Ulster and 47% of people in Munster aimed to follow suit.

Green Christmas

This festive season, TheJournal.ie has been sharing tips from experts for how to have a Green Christmas.

We look at how to shop for presents, how to shop online, whether a fake tree is better than a real tree – and we have more to come. 

The Claire Byrne Live / Amarách Research Panel consists of over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18+. The poll was conducted earlier this month. 

