50% of people are planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas

HALF OF PEOPLE asked in a new Irish survey say they are planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas this year.

A further 33% of those polled for a survey carried out by Amarach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal.ie said that they weren’t planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas, while 17% said they didn’t know.

Breaking down those results by gender, 46% of men and 53% of women said they were planning a more environmentally-friendly Christmas, while the age group most likely to agree with this was the 55+ age group (56%) followed closely by 18-24 (51%) and 35-44 (50%).

In Leinster, 52% of people said they were planning a greener Christmas, followed by Dublin at 51%; while 48% in Connaught/Ulster and 47% of people in Munster aimed to follow suit.

The Claire Byrne Live / Amarách Research Panel consists of over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18+. The poll was conducted earlier this month.