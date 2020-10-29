Man hospitalised after being hit by Luas in south Dublin

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital after he was hit by a Luas tram this evening.

The incident happened between the Ballyogan Wood and Leopardstown Valley stops on the Green Line this evening. The Luas driver has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Both men are understood to have sustained minor injuries.

The Sandyford to Brides Glen service had been curtailed while emergency services attended the scene. It is now back up running with delays, Luas said on social media.