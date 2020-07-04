This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quarantine to remain as ministers put travel 'green list' on hold beyond 9 July

The ‘green list’ is expected to be published on 20 July.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 10:50 AM
36 minutes ago 9,392 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141365
The 'green list', it's understood, will not now be published on 9 July.
Image: Sam Boal
The 'green list', it's understood, will not now be published on 9 July.
The 'green list', it's understood, will not now be published on 9 July.
Image: Sam Boal

Updated 27 minutes ago

THE PUBLICATION OF a ‘green list’ of countries to which it’s safe to travel will not happen next week, as had been expected, it’s understood. 

Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, the list’s publication is expected to be postponed until 20 July. 

It had been due to be published on 9 July and would outline countries and areas where Irish holidaymakers could travel to without having to undergo quarantine restrictions upon return to Ireland. 

It’s understood that the government’s quarantine measures for visitors into Ireland will remain in place until the ‘green list’ is published. Quarantine measures will remain for countries not on the list, once it’s published. 

On Thursday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar had said that the ‘green list’ of countries that Ireland could possibly strike ‘air bridge’ deals with will be published by 9 July. 

On the same day, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, also said that the government still intends to publish the list on 9 July but that the current advice is still against all non-essential overseas travel. 

“There may be a recommendation to Cabinet that that might change, but as of right now that is the government position,” he said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland programme. 

The previous government had said that when the ‘green list’ was published, it would be subject to change and be updated every two weeks. 

Currently, people who arrive in Ireland from abroad – including people resident here – are asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Everyone who arrives here from another country must fill out a Covid-19 passenger locator form, and provide details on where they intend to self-isolate. 

However, there is no mandatory quarantine – it has been suggested such measures would be ‘unworkable’

Related Reads

03.07.20 UK Government publishes list of 73 countries exempt from quarantine from next weekend
02.07.20 Explainer: This is the current official advice on foreign travel

Dr Tony Holohan, who on Thursday said he was stepping away from his work as Chief Medical Officer, has said that he is “genuinely very concerned” about Irish people taking holidays abroad and “re-importing infection back into this country”.

The advice from the Irish government remains that people should not engage in non-essential travel outside Ireland. 

This week, the Irish Travel Agents Association said that the government needs to clarify the “mixed messaging” over travel. 

The association said if the official advice is for people not to travel abroad, the government should cancel all flights and ensure people are refunded.

The Consumer Association of Ireland has called for the government to create a compensation fund to reimburse holidaymakers who have cancelled flights, or will not travel as planned, on foot of government travel advice.

Yesterday, the UK government published a list of 73 countries and territories where English holidaymakers can visit without self-isolating on their return.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The UK list features popular short-haul destinations such as Spain, France, Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus, as well as long-haul locations including Australia, Barbados, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Vietnam.

With additional reporting by Christina Finn and Órla Ryan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie