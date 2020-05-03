This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Green Party has said it will enter coalition talks with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil

The party that won 12 seats in February’s general election looks set to enter government again.

By Sean Murray Sunday 3 May 2020, 4:36 PM
1 hour ago 10,340 Views 120 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090847
Green TDs on the plinth in Leinster House in February.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Green TDs on the plinth in Leinster House in February.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE GREEN PARTY has confirmed it will enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with a view to forming a coalition government.

The party – which won 12 seats in February – had held talks among its TDs earlier today on the prospect of forming the next government. 

It said in a statement that it is conscious of the huge challenges facing any government during the Covid-19 crisis.

It said: “Green Party approval of any programme for government will require support of 2/3 of the Green Party voting membership. 

“Any proposal must be transformative on climate action and commit to strong progress towards a more sustainable and fairer society.

If this is not the case Green Party representatives will withdraw from negotiations and pursue their mandate in opposition and work to hold the government to account.

Fine Gael, in particular, has been attempting to court the Greens in recent days with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show he was keen on meeting one of the party’s redline targets – a 7% reduction in carbon emissions.

The party currently in power during the Covid-19 crisis has also sought to emphasise that it is urgent a new government is formed, given that emergency legislation aimed at supporting businesses affected by the pandemic needs a new government in place for that to be enacted. 

Health Minister Simon Harris told TheJournal.ie: “I do hope we can form a new government in this country. The current government is working as hard as it possibly can, but it’s not a sustainable position for an awful lot longer.

I really hope the Greens do accept the offer to engage with the leader of my party and the leader for Fianna Fáil. I think that would be a place where an awful lot of detail could be worked through.

With Fianna Fáil (37 seats), Fine Gael (35) and the Greens (12) together, they would exceed the 80 seats required for a majority in the Dáil. The Green Party last entered government a decade ago, when in 2007 it formed a coalition with Fianna Fáil. 

Sinn Féin – which won 37 seats at the last election – have been ruled out as coalition partners by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on numerous occasions. 

Varadkar told The Late Late Show that a new government could be in place by June.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil of “working to a plan to exclude Sinn Féin from government and to ignore our mandate for some time”. 

“Both of them in government together – no matter who they are propped up by – is not what people voted for and will not deliver the change that people voted for in February’s general election,” Carthy said today, responding to the Green Party’s decision.  

With reporting from Christina Finn 

