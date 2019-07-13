This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 13 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Yoga, carbon tax and general election plans on the agenda for Green Party's national convention

A motion calling on the Greens not to enter into government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will be voted on this weekend.

By Christina Finn Saturday 13 Jul 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,636 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4722281
Green Party Eamon Ryan local election candidates on bicycles.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews
Green Party Eamon Ryan local election candidates on bicycles.
Green Party Eamon Ryan local election candidates on bicycles.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews

ON THE BACK of the electoral success of the “Green Wave” in the local and European elections, the Green Party are this weekend hosting their annual national convention.

The party had just 12 councillors elected in 2014, after being all but wiped out in the 2011 general election when not one TD was reelected. 

In this year’s local elections, 49 Green Party councillors got seats in local authorities. 

This weekend’s gathering is mainly about one thing – the next general election.

In the party’s conference programme, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan states as such:

“The job this weekend is to grow our own party to support that work and to prepare for the next general election. We are in a climate and biodiversity emergency. We need everyone to play their part in responding to that challenge. It’s time to go to action stations.”

A number of motions will be voted on this weekend, such as one on electoral co-operation and entering into a coalition government.

Proposed by the UCC Greens, the motion calls for the Green Party not to consider “any election strategy that involves cooperation with or accommodation of any right-wing party, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael or any party whose values or policies conflict with those of the Green Party”.

This would include electoral pacts and entering into a coalition government.

This is an interesting motion if passed, as the Left-wing alliance of the Labour Party, the Green Party and the Social Democrats will play a key role in the next election, and ultimately, who might be in government next time around.

Special convention will ultimately decide

However, the party programme notes that the motion would not amend the party’s constitution as it stands, which outlines the procedure for entering government.

Following a General Election, the party has the power to negotiate with other parties and to decide on all possible political arrangements with other parties, subject to ratification by a Special National Convention of any decision to enter into government with another.

A number of motions will also be voted on such as a motion to decriminalise sex work, as well as acquiring unused housing owned by vulture funds and property developers for social housing.

Another motion calls for for waste collection services to be put out to tender by local authorities, with one operator per local authority area.

One motion calls for a directly-elected mayor for Dublin, while another calls for the SEAI grant scheme to help with the purchase of electric tractors.

Another motion says it should be a requirement that nearby residents be warned in
advance of intended spraying of glyphosate, and other herbicides and pesticides.

Ban on jets

The Green Party believes that the planet cannot support the lifestyles of the super wealthy and therefore calls for (non-diplomatic) private jets to be denied permission to enter Irish airspace, says another motion due to be voted on this weekend. 

What else can we expect from the conference this weekend? 

Well, Green Party Keep Cups are on sale for €10, as are Green Party “trendy rain jackets”. There’s even a “Yoga – Movement for Change” session on the Sunday morning, if attendees fancy it. (Very on brand.)

There are policy matters up for discussion with debates on “Bees, Birds and Biodiversity” which will discuss the current situation for biodiversity in Ireland and what needs to be done to protect Ireland’s native wildlife.

There will be an interactive element to this workshop, where people’s knowledge of 
Ireland’s wildlife will be put to the test.

One of the most controversial issues that will become an ever more prominent topic of discussion as we approach Budget 2020 is the carbon tax. The Green Party programme states: 

Increasing the price of carbon in our economy is seen as a crucial part of our transition to a sustainable society. However, many feel the burden will fall too heavily on those unable to pay, or even that it won’t work properly at all. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie