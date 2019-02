A 26-YEAR-OLD man died last night after being found unresponsive in a Wicklow pub.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene of a pub in Greystones at around 9.30pm.

The man was attended to by ambulance personnel at the scene.

He was taken to Loughlinstown Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A garda spokesperson said it is being treated as a case of sudden death.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the local coroner.