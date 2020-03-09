This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Passenger jet damaged in hard landing at Shannon Airport is grounded

The Omni Air International flight from Bangor in the US state of Maine arrived last night.

By Pat Flynn Monday 9 Mar 2020, 1:38 PM
1 hour ago 15,211 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038538
An Omni Air International plane.
Image: Bayne Stanley/PA Images
An Omni Air International plane.
An Omni Air International plane.
Image: Bayne Stanley/PA Images

A PASSENGER JET that suffered damage during a hard landing at Shannon Airport last night has been grounded pending an examination by air accident inspectors.

A team from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) of the Department of Transport has been sent to Shannon to probe the incident.

Omni Air International flight OY-346 arrived at Shannon from Bangor in the US state of Maine shortly before 8.00pm last night. The civilian airline transports troops for the US military and is largest carrier of military personnel through Shannon.

According to sources, the Boeing 767-300ER jet ‘bounced’ on landing before touching down a second time ‘very heavy’.

One source said the jet bounced 30 feet back into the air before landing, however, this has not been confirmed.

It’s known that weather conditions in the area at the time were poor with turbulence reported also. It’s understood the crew of the Omni flight and other aircraft were advised of the turbulence at the airport shortly before landing.

The aircraft landed shortly before 8.00pm and was later parked on a remote taxiway where it was inspected by engineers and where it will also be examined by air accident investigators today.

Buckling of the forward fuselage could be seen stretching from one side to the other over the roof of the jet. The damage is understood to be ‘significant’.

An AAIU spokesman said: “The AAIU has been notified of an incident at Shannon Airport involving a US-registered Boeing 767-300ER which experienced a possible heavy landing during arrival at Shannon. The AAIU are deploying a team of inspectors to conduct an on-site examination of the aircraft. At this early stage in the process, there is no further information available.”

It’s not known how many passengers and crew were travelling on board the jet but it’s understood that no injuries were reported. The airline has been contacted for a comment.

Last August, operations were brought to a standstill at Shannon Airport after an Omni Air International jet had to be evacuated on the runway.

Air traffic controllers spotted a fire in the jet’s right side undercarriage and alerted the crew. The troops and crew were evacuated on the runway via the emergency slides.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Pat Flynn

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie