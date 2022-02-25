Garda Ombudsman appeals for witnesses following death in garda custody

THE GARDA WATCHDOG are investigating the death of a man in custody in recent days.

The man, who was in his 40s, had been arrested for a public order offence in County Limerick on Wednesday.

Sources have told the The Journal that the man was being transferred from Newcastlewest to a custody suite in a garda station in Limerick city.

He was discovered deceased on arrival at the city station.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have launched an investigation following a notification from a garda superintendent.

A GSOC spokesperson has confirmed the probe is underway and said that the man was under arrest at the time of his death.

GSOC has issued a witness appeal and has requested that anyone with information contact them.

“The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is seeking assistance from the public in an investigation it is undertaking on foot of a referral received under s.102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

“GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed an encounter between a male in his 40s and members of the Gardaí on the street in Newcastlewest at around 5.50pm on the evening of 23 February 2022.

“GSOC would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

“Anyone with information which may be of assistance to the investigation is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie,” the spokesperson said.