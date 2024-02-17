Advertisement
Quiz

Quiz: Can you guess the crisp or corn snack flavour from the packaging?

Giving them up for Lent? Test your resolve – or simply your knowledge – here.
0
3.3k
25 minutes ago

IT IS THE first weekend of Lent.

If you are predisposed to giving up something for the next few weeks, a couple of days off can provide plenty of opportunity to fall back into the arms of your chosen vice.

Perhaps that is crisps and corn snacks, so we’re going to test your resolve with this quiz – take a look at a glimpse of the packaging, and tell us what the flavour is.

Sour Cream and Onion
Sour Onion and Cream

Onion
Cream
Salt and Vinegar
Cheese and Onion

Ready Salted
Carvery
Hoof
Bacon

Ranch
Smokey Bacon
Pink
Salted Pickle

Sweet Chilli
Prawn Cocktail
The devil himself
Prawn Cocktail

Pickled Onion
Hot Spice
Whale
Sea

Ready Salted
Irish Atlantic Sea Salt
Mature Cheese & Red Onion
Irish Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt

Immature Cheese & Blue Onion
Ballymaloe Relish & Irish Cheddar
Skimpy
Slinky

Skanky
Scampi
Not Very Cheesy
Quite Cheesy

Reasonably Cheesy
Really Cheesy
Creature Meat
Ready Salted

Bacon
Sweet Chilli
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are the horse off the Rancheros packet
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Johnny (of Onion Ring fame)
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are a Pom Bear
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You're one of the buffalos made into the Buffalo flavoured Hunky Dorys
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are this imposter
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     