Quiz: Can you guess the crisp or corn snack flavour from the packaging?

IT IS THE first weekend of Lent.
If you are predisposed to giving up something for the next few weeks, a couple of days off can provide plenty of opportunity to fall back into the arms of your chosen vice.
Perhaps that is crisps and corn snacks, so we’re going to test your resolve with this quiz – take a look at a glimpse of the packaging, and tell us what the flavour is.
Sour Cream and Onion
Sour Onion and Cream
Onion
Cream
Salt and Vinegar
Cheese and Onion
Ready Salted
Carvery
Hoof
Bacon
Ranch
Smokey Bacon
Pink
Salted Pickle
Sweet Chilli
Prawn Cocktail
The devil himself
Prawn Cocktail
Pickled Onion
Hot Spice
Whale
Sea
Ready Salted
Irish Atlantic Sea Salt
Mature Cheese & Red Onion
Irish Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt
Immature Cheese & Blue Onion
Ballymaloe Relish & Irish Cheddar
Skimpy
Slinky
Skanky
Scampi
Not Very Cheesy
Quite Cheesy
Reasonably Cheesy
Really Cheesy
Creature Meat
Ready Salted
Bacon
Sweet Chilli
You scored out of !
You are the horse off the Rancheros packet
You scored out of !
You are Johnny (of Onion Ring fame)
You scored out of !
You are a Pom Bear
You scored out of !
You're one of the buffalos made into the Buffalo flavoured Hunky Dorys
You scored out of !
You are this imposter
