Quiz: Can you guess the crisp or corn snack flavour from the packaging?

IT IS THE first weekend of Lent.

If you are predisposed to giving up something for the next few weeks, a couple of days off can provide plenty of opportunity to fall back into the arms of your chosen vice.

Perhaps that is crisps and corn snacks, so we’re going to test your resolve with this quiz – take a look at a glimpse of the packaging, and tell us what the flavour is.

Sour Cream and Onion Sour Onion and Cream

Onion Cream Salt and Vinegar Cheese and Onion

Ready Salted Carvery Hoof Bacon

Ranch Smokey Bacon Pink Salted Pickle

Sweet Chilli Prawn Cocktail The devil himself Prawn Cocktail

Pickled Onion Hot Spice Whale Sea

Ready Salted Irish Atlantic Sea Salt Mature Cheese & Red Onion Irish Cider Vinegar & Sea Salt

Immature Cheese & Blue Onion Ballymaloe Relish & Irish Cheddar Skimpy Slinky

Skanky Scampi Not Very Cheesy Quite Cheesy

Reasonably Cheesy Really Cheesy Creature Meat Ready Salted

Bacon Sweet Chilli Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! You are the horse off the Rancheros packet Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are Johnny (of Onion Ring fame) Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are a Pom Bear Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're one of the buffalos made into the Buffalo flavoured Hunky Dorys Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You are this imposter Share your result: Share