WE’RE APPROACHING THE summer months, which means a particular resident of some towns and cities across Ireland will be making their presence felt.

It’s mating season for many species of gull, including the herring gull common on the streets of Dublin, which means those living in urban environments are setting up their nests.

But there is no need to fear: while some gulls are known for terrorising anyone with some food that they have their eye on, Birdwatch Ireland says it’s a minority of the population who have lost their respect for humans. Besides, we’re on their turf, not the other way around.

But let’s not tarnish all gulls with the same brush. Can you tell them all apart?

Let's get a classic out of the way. What gull is this? Shutterstock Seagull Herring Gull

Dublin Gull Grey Gull And how about this gull, almost exactly the same as the last? Shutterstock That's also a herring gull Yellow-legged gull

Tory gull Lesser Gull Who's this unit? Shutterstock Great black-backed gull Smaller pink-backed gull

Tiny baby gull It's another herring gull This one might be a little obvious, if you think about it. Shutterstock An adolescent Spanish gull An adolescent American gull

An adolescent Carlow gull An adolescent Iceland gull This character has an onomatopoeic name, the same as its call. Shutterstock Curlew Kittiwake

AHHHH!!!! Ahhhhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Squawksquawksquawksquawksquawk And this one? Shutterstock Okay now that's a herring gull again - but he's unwell :-( Finally, another herring gull, but this is a juvenile

Now this, this is a Dublin gull Common gull Another one with a rather uncreative name. Shutterstock Small gull Orange-legged gull

Black-headed gull Common gull But wait, who is this? Shutterstock Black-headed gull, again A small herring gull

Little gull White gull Nothing special about this gull (on paper, at least) Shutterstock Common gull Basic gull

Standard gull Ordinary gull Finally, what's her name? Shutterstock Caoimhe Aoibheann

Cara Eimear

