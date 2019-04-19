Man and teenager arrested after gun found in South Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two arrests after a gun was found in South Dublin.

The firearm was discovered during an operation by the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau targeting organised criminality in the Tallaght area.

A man (28) and a teenage boy (17) were arrested at the scene.

They are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

In a statement this evening, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “For the purpose of tackling crime An Garda Siochana is determined to remove firearms, that have the capacity to kill, from our streets and to identify those who we suspect are willing to use them.”