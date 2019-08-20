Gunman in Brazil shot by police after holding bus passengers hostage

THE GUNMAN who hijacked a bus in Brazil has been shot by police.

Brazilian military police tweeted that they had “neutralised” the man, who had been holding 16 bus passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At least six people – four women and two men – had already been freed from the vehicle, which was stopped on a bridge connecting Rio de Janeiro with neighboring city Niteroi.

Heavily armed police including military and snipers had surrounded the bus to negotiate with the gunman, who the G1 news site reported was armed with a gun and gasoline.

The gunman reportedly boarded the bus at 5.30am local time – 8.30 GMT – and began threatening passengers.

Traffic on the Rio de Janeiro-Niteroi bridge spanning Guanabara Bay has been paralysed during by the hostage situation.

The gunman – a young man wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored trousers – poked his head out of the bus at one point, showing his face, G1 reported.

It had been unclear if the hijacker had made any demands or what his motivation was for taking the hostages.

“We ask the population to stay calm. Our police are at the scene,” military police tweeted earlier.

This is not the first time a gunman has hijacked a public transit bus in Rio.

In 2000, a gunman stormed a passenger bus in a fashionable neighborhood of the city. The hours long hijacking of bus 174 was later turned into an award-winning documentary.

