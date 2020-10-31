#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 31 October 2020
Advertisement

Quiz: How well do you know these Halloween traditions?

Test your knowledge.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 10:00 PM
7 minutes ago 1,883 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5246991

Snap-Apple_Night_globalphilosophy A 1833 painting by Daniel Maclise inspired by a Halloween party in Blarney. Source: Wikimedia

HALLOWEEN IS UPON us.

The night lies caught betwixt our mortal existence and the spirit-filled Otherworld. 

On this evening those who live in this other realm are more likely than ever to cross over into our own, and their intentions are more likely for worse than for better.

You best take precautions to protect yourself against their dark charms, while also taking advantage of the occult powers this night may grant you.

But… instead, here you are, sitting on your backside, reading TheJournal.ie. Do you not have anything better to be at?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Probably not. Let’s do a quiz, so, to keep you busy.

We're fond of carving a pumpkin or two around this time of year. What did we in Ireland carve and stick a candle in before we had access to pumpkins?
Shutterstock
Barmbrack
Turnips

Wood
Nothing. Instead, we used our imagination and just sat around thinking about what it might be like to one day carve a pumpkin.
You used to be able to find a lot more items in barmbrack than simply a ring. What would a pea signify?
Shutterstock
You were going to turn into a giant pea at the stroke of midnight.
You were going to turn into a giant pea at the break of dawn the next morning.

You would not marry in the next year.
You should prepare yourself for health problems in the future.

It is too late. You are already a giant pea.
What might happen if you eat herring - either salt herring or raw herring bones, depending on who you ask - before you go to bed?
Shutterstock
Your future spouse will appear to you in a dream.
You would likely be successful at fishing that winter, when other food might be scarce.

Evil spirts will stay away from your home.
It'll repeat on you something awful.

You will turn into a giant herring and be forced to flop your way into the ocean.
Another tradition was for each family member to place an ivy leaf in a cup of water overnight. Which of these discoveries in the morning would spell a year of ill health?
Shutterstock
The leaf developed spots.
The leaf sank.

The leaf turned off.
For the ivy to turn out to be poison ivy and then the next morning it has dissolved into the water and you forget about it and pick up the cup and drink the water and get poisoned.
Another tradition in urban areas of Ireland in the 18th century was for the oldest and youngest person in each town to place a piece of ham on their head, and at the stroke of midnight walk hand in hand from one end of the main street to the other, while the rest of the town shouted *what* over and over until their walk was complete?
Shutterstock
Spirts young, spirits old / See tonight our faithful hold / We must remember, truth be told / You will this eve not be bold
Ham on my head / Ham in my hand / Ghosts go away / Or you'll be ham too

A slice of pork, upon my head / Tonight, O'Rourke, I'll feel no dread
It's just the ham upon my head / That keeps the spirts dead in bed / But if this ham should ever fell / Let that be my true death knell

Wait, are you making this up?
What was the thinking behind dressing up at Halloween?
Shutterstock
To dress up as something you feared in order to overcome that fear.
To confuse or ward off evil spirts who might be out and about on Samhain.

To become an evil spirt for one night.
Simply for a lil spook.
Who do we have to thank for the tradition of bobbing for apples?
Shutterstock
The aforementioned evil spirts
The Celts

The Saxons
The Romans
What are these?
Wikimedia
Barmbrack Lite Bites ™
Soul cakes

Gur cake
Ghost cake
If finding rings, coins, and other trinkets in one dish wasn't enough for you, what else might you find them in at Halloween other than barmbrack?
Shutterstock
Soul cake
Toffee apples

Colcannon
Ghost soup
Halloween is a cross-quarter day festival, as it falls between an equinox and a solstice - but on that basis, we celebrate it on the wrong date. What date should it be?
Shutterstock
October 29
October 30

November 6
November 7
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are Bram Stoker - I'm sure you were only mad for a bitta Halloween
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are this traditional - and iconic - jack-o'-lantern
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this buttered slice of barmbrack
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are Santa Claus, and care not for this Halloween nonsense
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are this pathetic pumpkin
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie