Dublin: 12°C Sunday 30 October 2022
Quiz: How well do you know these famous witches?

It’s Halloween, so we’re testing your knowledge of these spooky characters.

19 minutes ago

HALLOWEEN IS ALMOST upon us, so we thought it was time to test your knowledge of one of the holiday’s symbols: the witch.

From horror films to children’s books and everything in between, witches are a staple of entertainment during Halloween and beyond.

Witches come in many forms, including the scariest form of all: teenagers. What year did Sabrina the Teenage Witch first air?
1990
1995

1996
1999
Moving under the sea, what did Ursula the sea witch, from The Little Mermaid, have instead of legs?
Octopus tentacles
Fish tail

Crab claws
Jellyfish tentacles
Not all witches are bad. What is the name of the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz?
Grecia
Glower

Glinda
Greta
…and what was the name given to the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked, the stage musical telling the story of the witches of Oz?
Lucifera
Fiyera

Nessarose
Elphaba
Moving from Oz to Hogwarts, what animal could wise witch and transfiguration teacher Professor McGonagall turn into?
Cat
Dog

Snake
Frog
Who’s this? (Hint: We’re still in Hogwarts)
Hermione Granger
Ginny Weasley

Luna Lovegood
Fleur Delacour
We all know witches’ preferred method of transportation is the humble broom. Who wrote the children’s picture book Room on the Broom?
David Walliams
Roald Dahl

Jacqueline Wilson
Julia Donaldson
Continuing the theme of much-loved witches, who played Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson in Hocus Pocus?
Bette Midler
Angela Lansbury

Julie Andrews
Maggie Smith
And now, a much scarier witch...True or false? The Blair Witch Project was based on real events
True
False
And finally, some witches are complicated...what is the moniker of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Scarlet Witch
Red Witch

Crimson Witch
Ruby Witch
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Toad
Better luck next year!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Frog
Not exactly ribbeting!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bat
Sufficiently spooky!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Owl
You're a hoot!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
There's room on the broom for you!
Share your result:

