Quiz: How well do you know these famous witches?

HALLOWEEN IS ALMOST upon us, so we thought it was time to test your knowledge of one of the holiday’s symbols: the witch.

From horror films to children’s books and everything in between, witches are a staple of entertainment during Halloween and beyond.

Witches come in many forms, including the scariest form of all: teenagers. What year did Sabrina the Teenage Witch first air? 1990 1995

1996 1999 Moving under the sea, what did Ursula the sea witch, from The Little Mermaid, have instead of legs? Octopus tentacles Fish tail

Crab claws Jellyfish tentacles Not all witches are bad. What is the name of the Good Witch in The Wizard of Oz? Grecia Glower

Glinda Greta …and what was the name given to the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked, the stage musical telling the story of the witches of Oz? Lucifera Fiyera

Nessarose Elphaba Moving from Oz to Hogwarts, what animal could wise witch and transfiguration teacher Professor McGonagall turn into? Cat Dog

Snake Frog Who’s this? (Hint: We’re still in Hogwarts) Hermione Granger Ginny Weasley

Luna Lovegood Fleur Delacour We all know witches’ preferred method of transportation is the humble broom. Who wrote the children’s picture book Room on the Broom? David Walliams Roald Dahl

Jacqueline Wilson Julia Donaldson Continuing the theme of much-loved witches, who played Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson in Hocus Pocus? Bette Midler Angela Lansbury

Julie Andrews Maggie Smith And now, a much scarier witch...True or false? The Blair Witch Project was based on real events True False And finally, some witches are complicated...what is the moniker of Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Scarlet Witch Red Witch

Crimson Witch Ruby Witch Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Toad Better luck next year! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Frog Not exactly ribbeting! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Bat Sufficiently spooky! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Owl You're a hoot! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat There's room on the broom for you! Share your result: Share

