Monday 5 April 2021
Two people attacked by men armed with hammers in Belfast

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Monday 5 Apr 2021, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,455 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5401218
PSNI crest (file photo)
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that happened in the Forthriver Way area of Belfast last night.

A 28-year-old woman and 30-year-old male were reportedly beaten at a property by three men wearing balaclavas armed with hammers at 9.40pm yesterday.

The woman was reportedly struck in the back of her head with a hammer and taken to hospital as a precaution. The man sustained several cuts to his arms.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Moore said the property was “ransacked and the upstairs bedroom window was smashed”.

Moore said one of the males is “described as approximately 5’7″ in height of large, heavy build with a ginger moustache which was protruding from the grey balaclava he was wearing”.

“He was wearing a brown jacket and light coloured jeans in possession of a silver hammer. Another is described as of slim build, wearing a dark coloured balaclava, navy jacket and tracksuit bottoms in possession of a claw hammer,” Moore added.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference number 1868 04/04/21.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

