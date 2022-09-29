Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 29 September 2022
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer set for UK court appearance

Anne Sacoolas is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving.

By Press Association Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 10:13 AM
19-year-old Harry Dunn died outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE FAMILY OF Harry Dunn’s three-year wait for criminal proceedings is finally due to end as the case of their son’s alleged killer is set to be heard at a UK court for the first time.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas is accused of causing the 19-year-old motorcyclist’s death by dangerous driving following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The 45-year-old is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London via video-link from the US today.

The Crown Prosecution Service initially announced a hearing had been scheduled for 18 January, but the date was vacated to “enable ongoing discussions”.

On Monday, the CPS confirmed to the PA news agency that the case was scheduled to be heard today.

The defendant had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision outside RAF Croughton, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

The Dunn family told PA they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.

Both Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are expected to attend, along with his twin brother Niall and other members of the extended family.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

