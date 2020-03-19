This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Harvey Weinstein transferred to maximum-security prison in upstate New York

The former producer has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 6:59 AM
1 hour ago 6,210 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5050897
Image: Alec Tabak via PA Images
Image: Alec Tabak via PA Images

HARVEY WEINSTEIN HAS been transferred to a state prison in New York as he begins to serve his sentence for rape and sexual assault, according to officials. 

Weinstein, once one of Hollywood’s most powerful men, was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in New York last week after being convicted of assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006, and third-degree rape of another woman in 2013.

The former producer, who turns 68 today, is locked up at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, according to state prison officials.

Weinstein attended college nearby and got his start in the entertainment business in the area as a concert promoter bringing the likes of Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones to town.

The prison, six hours by car from Manhattan, is likely just a temporary stop but one that Weinstein’s spokesman called “harsh”.

Weinstein will be evaluated there to determine which state prison facility meets his security, medical, mental health and other needs.

Weinstein had been splitting time between New York City’s notorious Rikers Island prison complex and a Manhattan hospital after he had a stent inserted to unblock an artery following his guilty verdict.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Los Angeles have started the extradition process to bring Weinstein to California after he was charged in January with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women including actresses Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lawrence.

