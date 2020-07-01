This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Harvey Weinstein victims to receive €17 million payout

A lawyer who represents some of the women described the payment as “a complete sellout”.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Jul 2020, 10:49 AM
58 minutes ago 3,122 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5138147
File photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images
File photo of Harvey Weinstein.
File photo of Harvey Weinstein.
Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

WOMEN WHO SUFFERED sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are set to receive almost $19 million (about €17 million) as part of a class action lawsuit, New York’s attorney general announced yesterday.

The payments, which need to be approved by two courts, are the result of a lawsuit brought against the ex-movie mogul — currently serving 23 years in prison — and his former film studio The Weinstein Company.

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, discrimination, and gender-based discrimination these survivors are finally receiving some justice,” Letitia James said in a statement.

The lawsuit said Weinstein “demanded or forced female employees to engage in unwanted sexual contact as a quid pro quo for continued employment or career advancement”.

A lawyer for several of Weinstein’s victims immediately slammed the proposed settlement, however.

Douglas Wigdor — whose clients include Tarale Wulff, a former cocktail waitress who told Weinstein’s high-profile trial that he raped her in his New York apartment in 2005 — described it as “a complete sellout”.

He said that under the agreement, Weinstein “accepts no responsibility for his actions” and that he does not have to pay any of his own money towards the settlement.

Wigdor said it would also prevent survivors who do not want to accept the settlement from pursuing other avenues of compensation and that he would object to the agreement in court.

The attorney general’s statement made no mention of a $25 million (about €22 million) settlement that had been reached with dozens of women back in December.

Weinstein, the producer of high-profile films such as Pulp Fiction, was in February found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The lengthy sentence issued the following month capped a remarkable downfall for the 68-year-old, who has been accused of years of vile predatory behaviour by almost 90 women, including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

© AFP 2020

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie