#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

Charles Haughey roasted the 'disaster' of a venison pâté at an EU lunch in Dublin in 1990

State Papers released to the National Archives show Haughey wanted a chef drafted in from one of his favourite restaurants.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 8:32 AM
43 minutes ago 6,368 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5638800
Haughey was suitably unimpressed with the standard compared to other EU summits.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Haughey was suitably unimpressed with the standard compared to other EU summits.
Haughey was suitably unimpressed with the standard compared to other EU summits.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER TAOISEACH CHARLES Haughey was not best pleased with the food served at an Ireland-hosted EU summit after dinner was declared to be “only of good pub grub standard”. 

Haughey’s gastronomic critiques are revealed in State Papers released to the National Archives and feature his declaration that the venison paté served at lunch was “a disaster”. 

The documents relate the European Council summit held at Dublin Castle in 1990 and show that Haughey was suitably unimpressed with the standard compared to other EU summits. 

“The Taoiseach confirmed that he was disappointed with the standard of the meals in both cases,” a Department of the Taoiseach memo from the time stated.

He described the venison pate – served at the lunch – as a disaster.

The poor reviews also focused on the sauce served with the trout at the dinner which civil servants noted was “the subject of adverse comment” and “was only of good pub grub standard”. 

Haughey in fact suggested that the food could be improved by using the chef from Le Coq Hardi, a favourite haunt of Haughey’s located on Pembroke Road in Dublin. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The former Fianna Fáil taoiseach must have been a fan of the eatery, as the Moriarty Tribunal heard that £15,000 was paid to Le Coq Hardi in just one year from the taxpayer funded Leader’s Account while Haughey was taoiseach.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie