Friday 13 November 2020
Poll: Have you put up your Christmas decorations?

Did you put yours up straight after Halloween, or are you waiting until the last minute?

By Adam Daly Friday 13 Nov 2020, 9:11 AM
Image: Shutterstock/StockLite
Image: Shutterstock/StockLite

THERE ARE NOW just 42 sleeps until Christmas Day.

The lights and decorations are starting to appear around towns and in shop windows, but what about your living room?

With the current doom and gloom, some have opted to brighten up their homes earlier than usual, while others refuse to even consider the act until closer to the big day.

So, today we want to know: Have you put up your Christmas decorations yet?


Poll Results:

It's definitely too early, next month (257)
Not yet, before the month is out (81)
Not putting any up  (25)
Yes (14)
They're still up from last year (3)





