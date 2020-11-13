Poll: Have you put up your Christmas decorations?

THERE ARE NOW just 42 sleeps until Christmas Day.
The lights and decorations are starting to appear around towns and in shop windows, but what about your living room?
With the current doom and gloom, some have opted to brighten up their homes earlier than usual, while others refuse to even consider the act until closer to the big day.
So, today we want to know: Have you put up your Christmas decorations yet?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (9)