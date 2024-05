A NEW TV show set in Ireland is out on Netflix, and it has been receiving mixed reviews.

The series is set in the fictional Cork village of Bodkin, and revolves around a group of American podcasters investigating the disappearance of three strangers.

Advertisement

Barack and Michelle Obama are listed as executive producers of the seven-part series, however the dark comedy has not been going down well.

The Irish Times describes the series as “a deeply annoying show that thinks it is critiquing cliches about Ireland when actively adding to the stockpile”, while The Guardian implores viewers to keep going past the first episode as it’s “well worth sticking with” if you can “make it through what you may find an uninspiring hour.”

Whether you love it or hate it, we want to know if you’ve given it a watch.

So today we want to know: Have you watched Bodkin?